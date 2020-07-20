Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 601 Coffee Berry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
601 Coffee Berry Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
601 Coffee Berry Drive
601 Coffee Berry Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
601 Coffee Berry Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
601 Coffee Berry - New Home. Open floor plan. Great 3/2 with separate office. Wood floors through living areas. Corner fence lot with covered patio. Move in ready
No pet, No Smoking property
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have any available units?
601 Coffee Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 601 Coffee Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Coffee Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Coffee Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive offer parking?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Coffee Berry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Coffee Berry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Similar Pages
Georgetown 1 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with Balconies
Georgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Wimberley, TX
Belton, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern University
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College