515 Hereford Ln

Welcome Home to 515 Hereford Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home is Available June 1st! - This beautiful, Steel Creek floor plan features:



- Minimum Lease Term: 12 months

- 1414 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Sun Room

- Morning Room

- Dark kitchen cabinets

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Large kitchen island with bar area

- Gas stove

- Trey ceilings in the living room and master bedroom

- Tile flooring in the main living areas

- Carpet in master bedroom and guest bedroom

- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Covered back porch

- Ribbon green space behind the home

- Walking distance to the new activity center

- Non smoking property

- Owner will consider pets (Please reference information below)

- At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this home (property is located in an age restricted community)



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider pets at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These item are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (water, sewage, trash); Pedernales Electric (electricity); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



(RLNE4982636)