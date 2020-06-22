All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 506 Bluehaw Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
506 Bluehaw Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

506 Bluehaw Dr

506 Bluehaw Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

506 Bluehaw Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Bluehaw Dr · Avail. Sep 7

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 09/07/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village ~ Spacious & Light Living Area w/High Soaring 2 Story Ceilings & Wood Flooring ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining/Office/Den ~ Game Room Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub/Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio & Firepit ~ Close to Lake Georgetown, Groceries & Restaurants ~ In Georgetown ISD

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Bluehaw Dr have any available units?
506 Bluehaw Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Bluehaw Dr have?
Some of 506 Bluehaw Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Bluehaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
506 Bluehaw Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Bluehaw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Bluehaw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 506 Bluehaw Dr offer parking?
No, 506 Bluehaw Dr does not offer parking.
Does 506 Bluehaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Bluehaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Bluehaw Dr have a pool?
No, 506 Bluehaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 506 Bluehaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 506 Bluehaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Bluehaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Bluehaw Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 506 Bluehaw Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity