Amenities
506 Bluehaw Dr Available 09/07/20 Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village - Gorgeous Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Georgetown Village ~ Spacious & Light Living Area w/High Soaring 2 Story Ceilings & Wood Flooring ~ Kitchen Open to Living w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining/Office/Den ~ Game Room Upstairs ~ Large Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub/Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio & Firepit ~ Close to Lake Georgetown, Groceries & Restaurants ~ In Georgetown ISD
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5855365)