503 W 8th ST
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM
503 W 8th ST
503 West 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
503 West 8th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely well located home, close to the Georgetown Square (3 blocks), easy access to I-35. Remodeled and updated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 W 8th ST have any available units?
503 W 8th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 503 W 8th ST have?
Some of 503 W 8th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 503 W 8th ST currently offering any rent specials?
503 W 8th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 W 8th ST pet-friendly?
No, 503 W 8th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 503 W 8th ST offer parking?
Yes, 503 W 8th ST offers parking.
Does 503 W 8th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 W 8th ST have a pool?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not have a pool.
Does 503 W 8th ST have accessible units?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 503 W 8th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 W 8th ST has units with dishwashers.
