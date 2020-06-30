All apartments in Georgetown
503 W 8th ST
503 W 8th ST

503 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 West 8th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extremely well located home, close to the Georgetown Square (3 blocks), easy access to I-35. Remodeled and updated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 W 8th ST have any available units?
503 W 8th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 W 8th ST have?
Some of 503 W 8th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 W 8th ST currently offering any rent specials?
503 W 8th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 W 8th ST pet-friendly?
No, 503 W 8th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 503 W 8th ST offer parking?
Yes, 503 W 8th ST offers parking.
Does 503 W 8th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 W 8th ST have a pool?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not have a pool.
Does 503 W 8th ST have accessible units?
No, 503 W 8th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 503 W 8th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 W 8th ST has units with dishwashers.

