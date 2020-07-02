All apartments in Georgetown
502 W 10th ST
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

502 W 10th ST

502 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 West 10th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 bed, 1 bath updated historic home just steps from Georgetown Square! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, remodeled bath with tub and separate shower, large bedrooms, large laundry room, screened in porch, storage shed in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

