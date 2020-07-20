Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
502 Tanglewood
502 Tanglewood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
502 Tanglewood Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
502 Tanglewood - 3/2 home, fenced, fireplace, dbl garage, close to town and easy access to IH 35
single pet, under 35 lbs
(RLNE4827116)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Tanglewood have any available units?
502 Tanglewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 502 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
502 Tanglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Tanglewood is pet friendly.
Does 502 Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, 502 Tanglewood offers parking.
Does 502 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Tanglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Tanglewood have a pool?
No, 502 Tanglewood does not have a pool.
Does 502 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 502 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Tanglewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
