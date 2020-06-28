Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 500 Algerita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
500 Algerita Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Algerita Drive
500 Algerita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
500 Algerita Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Briarwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath unit on top floor. Recent counter tops, flooring and interior paint. Ready for new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Algerita Drive have any available units?
500 Algerita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 Algerita Drive have?
Some of 500 Algerita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 Algerita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Algerita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Algerita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Algerita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 500 Algerita Drive offer parking?
No, 500 Algerita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 500 Algerita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Algerita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Algerita Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Algerita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Algerita Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Algerita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Algerita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Algerita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Similar Pages
Georgetown 1 Bedrooms
Georgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with Gym
Georgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Belton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern University
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College