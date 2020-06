Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home available in Pinnacle with designer finishes. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 living areas. Large two story living area downstairs which opens to the updated kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom downstairs, and upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bath plus another living area. Covered back patio is great for entertaining.