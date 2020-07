Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

This is a great home in the beautiful community of Georgetown! Unit B is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with plenty of space and tall ceilings! The home is lined with gorgeous tile. The back patio and spacious backyard are a highlight of this home. Perfect for backyard BBQ's and for the pups to run around. The location is great too! Easy access to IH35 and just a couple miles from grocery, dining, and shopping. Message me with any questions and to set up a showing!



(RLNE5564616)