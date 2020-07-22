Rent Calculator
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
30202 Bumble Bee DR
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30202 Bumble Bee DR
30202 Bumble Bee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
30202 Bumble Bee Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have any available units?
30202 Bumble Bee DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 30202 Bumble Bee DR currently offering any rent specials?
30202 Bumble Bee DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30202 Bumble Bee DR pet-friendly?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR offer parking?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not offer parking.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have a pool?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have a pool.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have accessible units?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have accessible units.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30202 Bumble Bee DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have units with air conditioning.
