All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 30202 Bumble Bee DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
30202 Bumble Bee DR
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

30202 Bumble Bee DR

30202 Bumble Bee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

30202 Bumble Bee Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have any available units?
30202 Bumble Bee DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 30202 Bumble Bee DR currently offering any rent specials?
30202 Bumble Bee DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30202 Bumble Bee DR pet-friendly?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR offer parking?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not offer parking.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have a pool?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have a pool.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have accessible units?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have accessible units.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30202 Bumble Bee DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 30202 Bumble Bee DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 30202 Bumble Bee DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College