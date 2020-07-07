Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 302 Northwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
302 Northwood Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 Northwood Drive
302 Northwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
302 Northwood Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
302 Northwood Drive Available 11/15/19 302 Northwood - Beautifully remodeled home. Large yard made for entertaining or just relaxing. No carpet in this home.
(RLNE5219090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Northwood Drive have any available units?
302 Northwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 302 Northwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Northwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Northwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Northwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Northwood Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Northwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Northwood Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Northwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Northwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Northwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Northwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Similar Pages
Georgetown 1 Bedrooms
Georgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with Gym
Georgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Belton, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southwestern University
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College