Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 Algerita DR
301 Algerita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
301 Algerita Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Briarwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom one bath upstairs unit available in the center of Georgetown. Great location. easy access to shopping, highways and restaurants. Make an appointment to view today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 Algerita DR have any available units?
301 Algerita DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 301 Algerita DR have?
Some of 301 Algerita DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 301 Algerita DR currently offering any rent specials?
301 Algerita DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Algerita DR pet-friendly?
No, 301 Algerita DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 301 Algerita DR offer parking?
Yes, 301 Algerita DR offers parking.
Does 301 Algerita DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Algerita DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Algerita DR have a pool?
No, 301 Algerita DR does not have a pool.
Does 301 Algerita DR have accessible units?
No, 301 Algerita DR does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Algerita DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Algerita DR has units with dishwashers.
