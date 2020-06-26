Rent Calculator
All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 3008 Whisper Oaks LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
3008 Whisper Oaks LN
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3008 Whisper Oaks LN
3008 Whisper Oaks Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3008 Whisper Oaks Lane, Georgetown, TX 78628
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute townhome! Wood type floor. Carpet upstairs. Remodeled. Walk to Frost elementary school. Excellent location. Near to HEB, toll road, IH35, Starbucks, and many other stores and other restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have any available units?
3008 Whisper Oaks LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have?
Some of 3008 Whisper Oaks LN's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3008 Whisper Oaks LN currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Whisper Oaks LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Whisper Oaks LN pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN offer parking?
No, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have a pool?
No, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have accessible units?
No, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Whisper Oaks LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Whisper Oaks LN has units with dishwashers.
