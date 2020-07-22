All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 2600 Bob White.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
2600 Bob White
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2600 Bob White

2600 Bob White Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

2600 Bob White Lane, Georgetown, TX 78628
Quail Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2600 Bob White Available 03/16/20 2600 Bob White - 3/2 home on large corner lot, fenced, wood floor in living.
Fridge, washer and dryer. extra space in garage. Garage laundry.
Owner can be vacated by 3/15 if need.

(RLNE2619843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Bob White have any available units?
2600 Bob White doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Bob White have?
Some of 2600 Bob White's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Bob White currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Bob White is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Bob White pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Bob White is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Bob White offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Bob White offers parking.
Does 2600 Bob White have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Bob White offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Bob White have a pool?
No, 2600 Bob White does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Bob White have accessible units?
No, 2600 Bob White does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Bob White have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Bob White does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College