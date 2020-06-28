All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:44 PM

2214 Katy Lane

2214 Katy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Katy Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626
Smith Branch Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BRING YOUR FAMILY AND VISIT this Great Georgetown Location within Minutes to Shopping and Eateries - Unit is Upstairs, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Includes Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, the Kitchen Opens to the Dining and Features a Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, Bedrooms are Large with Ceiling Fans. Living Room is Ready for Entertaining! BRING YOUR FAMILY – WILL NOT LAST LONG - MUST SEE PROPERTY - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Katy Lane have any available units?
2214 Katy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Katy Lane have?
Some of 2214 Katy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Katy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Katy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Katy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Katy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 2214 Katy Lane offer parking?
No, 2214 Katy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Katy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Katy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Katy Lane have a pool?
No, 2214 Katy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Katy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2214 Katy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Katy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Katy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
