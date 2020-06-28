2214 Katy Lane

Amenities
BRING YOUR FAMILY AND VISIT this Great Georgetown Location within Minutes to Shopping and Eateries - Unit is Upstairs, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Includes Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, the Kitchen Opens to the Dining and Features a Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, Bedrooms are Large with Ceiling Fans. Living Room is Ready for Entertaining! BRING YOUR FAMILY – WILL NOT LAST LONG - MUST SEE PROPERTY - MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.