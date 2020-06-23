All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 2204 Rifle Bend Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
2204 Rifle Bend Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 Rifle Bend Dr

2204 Rifle Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2204 Rifle Bend Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Quail Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Cute house with large back yard and giant storage shed. No carpet/all tile inside, converted garage could be used as 3rd bedroom. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops!

(RLNE3525299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have any available units?
2204 Rifle Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have?
Some of 2204 Rifle Bend Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Rifle Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Rifle Bend Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Rifle Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr does offer parking.
Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Rifle Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Rifle Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College