Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 24
209 Indian Meadow Dr
209 Indian Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
209 Indian Meadow Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Meadows of Georgetown
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story home. Near Toll and IH35. All White Appliances: Electric Stove. Microwave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have any available units?
209 Indian Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have?
Some of 209 Indian Meadow Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 209 Indian Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
209 Indian Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Indian Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Indian Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Indian Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
