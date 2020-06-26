All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 209 Indian Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
209 Indian Meadow Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

209 Indian Meadow Dr

209 Indian Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

209 Indian Meadow Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Meadows of Georgetown

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Story home. Near Toll and IH35. All White Appliances: Electric Stove. Microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have any available units?
209 Indian Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have?
Some of 209 Indian Meadow Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Indian Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
209 Indian Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Indian Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Indian Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 209 Indian Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Indian Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Indian Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College