2029 Wooded Run Trl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

2029 Wooded Run Trl

2029 Wooded Run Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Wooded Run Trl, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious floor plan w/ 3 BR/2.5 BA's plus study. Kitchen opens to family room & includes center island w/ breakfast bar & a walk-in pantry. Wood floors in main areas, carpet only in bedrooms. 8ft master shower door, great storage & an oversized garage. Energy efficient, w/ wifi garage door opener, wifi thermostat, ring door bell assist, Alexa show (see who is at door),wifi certified home w/no dead spots. Private backyard w/ covered patio & backs to greenbelt & has full sprinkler system. Lots of Amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

