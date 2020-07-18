All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2009 Perkins Place

(512) 863-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2009 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX 78626
University Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 Perkins Place · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2009 Perkins - Great 3/2.5/2 with fenced yard.

(RLNE5905859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2009 Perkins Place have any available units?
2009 Perkins Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 2009 Perkins Place currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Perkins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Perkins Place pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Perkins Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 2009 Perkins Place offer parking?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have a pool?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have accessible units?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have units with air conditioning.

