Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
2009 Perkins Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2009 Perkins Place
2009 Perkins Place
·
(512) 863-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2009 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX 78626
University Park East
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 2009 Perkins Place · Avail. now
$1,595
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2009 Perkins - Great 3/2.5/2 with fenced yard.
(RLNE5905859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2009 Perkins Place have any available units?
2009 Perkins Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 2009 Perkins Place currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Perkins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Perkins Place pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Perkins Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 2009 Perkins Place offer parking?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have a pool?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have accessible units?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Perkins Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Perkins Place does not have units with air conditioning.
