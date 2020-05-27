All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:22 AM

2000 FM 1460

2000 Fm 1460 · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Fm 1460, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This community was designed to offer you a memorable living experience. Love the outdoors? Enjoy the nearby trails, parks and the ample on-site green spaces and central park. Have a dog or two? There's two pet parks on-site as well and some of these apartments have a private yard! Community highlights include: Resort-Style Swimming Pool Fitness Center Barbecue Area Clubhouse Business Center Online Rental Payments Interior features include elevated ceilings, mosaic glass tile backsplashes, ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets and Texas-sized closets. The perfect place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 FM 1460 have any available units?
2000 FM 1460 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 FM 1460 have?
Some of 2000 FM 1460's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 FM 1460 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 FM 1460 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 FM 1460 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 FM 1460 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 FM 1460 offer parking?
No, 2000 FM 1460 does not offer parking.
Does 2000 FM 1460 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 FM 1460 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 FM 1460 have a pool?
Yes, 2000 FM 1460 has a pool.
Does 2000 FM 1460 have accessible units?
No, 2000 FM 1460 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 FM 1460 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 FM 1460 does not have units with dishwashers.
