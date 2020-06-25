1908 Paige Street

Amenities

Charming Studio Minutes from Georgetown Square!



Beautifully renovated studio apartment features high ceilings, lots of natural light, electric fireplace, carpet, private stone patio, and designated driveway. Located a half-block off Main Street in the highly desirable Historic District, a beautiful 10 minute walk to the award-winning Downtown Georgetown Square. Easy walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and wineries.

No Dogs Allowed



