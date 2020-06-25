All apartments in Georgetown
1908 Paige Street

Location

1908 Paige Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Studio Minutes from Georgetown Square! - Property Id: 19394

Beautifully renovated studio apartment features high ceilings, lots of natural light, electric fireplace, carpet, private stone patio, and designated driveway. Located a half-block off Main Street in the highly desirable Historic District, a beautiful 10 minute walk to the award-winning Downtown Georgetown Square. Easy walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and wineries.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Paige Street have any available units?
1908 Paige Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Paige Street have?
Some of 1908 Paige Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Paige Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Paige Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Paige Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Paige Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1908 Paige Street offer parking?
No, 1908 Paige Street does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Paige Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Paige Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Paige Street have a pool?
No, 1908 Paige Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Paige Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 Paige Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Paige Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Paige Street does not have units with dishwashers.
