Georgetown, TX
1904 Garden Villa Dr
Last updated January 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

1904 Garden Villa Dr

1904 Garden Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Garden Villa Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious, recently updated, and quiet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house in West Georgetown. This home is just minutes away from the lively Wolf Ranch area with various shopping, restaurant, and theater attractions. It has ceramic tile, very recently updated carpet, and new paint throughout. Agent friendly. 40% of first month's rent will be paid to new tenant's agent. After a long day at work (or shopping), relax under the large covered patio in the well shaded backyard. Or curl up with a good book in front of the wood burning fireplace. This secluded location is easily accessible with a short 2 minute hop over to IH-35 and only 7 minute jump over to the Texas 130 Toll Road. The TEA recognized schools are also all less than 1 mile away. This immaculate home is a pet free and smoke free property. $1400/month, $1300 security deposit. All applicants are required to complete a residential lease application and authorize a $30 credit and background check. Call or text James at 512-663-3085 to schedule a time to tour this remarkable property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have any available units?
1904 Garden Villa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have?
Some of 1904 Garden Villa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Garden Villa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Garden Villa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Garden Villa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Garden Villa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Garden Villa Dr offers parking.
Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Garden Villa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have a pool?
No, 1904 Garden Villa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1904 Garden Villa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Garden Villa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Garden Villa Dr has units with dishwashers.
