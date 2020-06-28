1904 Garden Villa Dr

Amenities

Spacious, recently updated, and quiet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house in West Georgetown. This home is just minutes away from the lively Wolf Ranch area with various shopping, restaurant, and theater attractions. It has ceramic tile, very recently updated carpet, and new paint throughout. Agent friendly. 40% of first month's rent will be paid to new tenant's agent. After a long day at work (or shopping), relax under the large covered patio in the well shaded backyard. Or curl up with a good book in front of the wood burning fireplace. This secluded location is easily accessible with a short 2 minute hop over to IH-35 and only 7 minute jump over to the Texas 130 Toll Road. The TEA recognized schools are also all less than 1 mile away. This immaculate home is a pet free and smoke free property. $1400/month, $1300 security deposit. All applicants are required to complete a residential lease application and authorize a $30 credit and background check. Call or text James at 512-663-3085 to schedule a time to tour this remarkable property.