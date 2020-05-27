1508 Laurel Street, Georgetown, TX 78626 Old Town District
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor concept home nestled in highly sought after Downtown Georgetown community! All new Low E Windows & LED Lighting installed throughout the house for maximum energy efficiency. Zero carpet. Perfect for those with allergies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 Laurel St have any available units?
1508 Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Does 1508 Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Laurel St have a pool?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not have accessible units.
