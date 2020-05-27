All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1508 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Laurel Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor concept home nestled in highly sought after Downtown Georgetown community! All new Low E Windows & LED Lighting installed throughout the house for maximum energy efficiency. Zero carpet. Perfect for those with allergies.

(RLNE5331175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Laurel St have any available units?
1508 Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Laurel St have?
Some of 1508 Laurel St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Laurel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Laurel St is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Laurel St offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Laurel St offers parking.
Does 1508 Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Laurel St have a pool?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 1508 Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Laurel St has units with dishwashers.

