1505 Ferryman Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

1505 Ferryman Drive

1505 Ferryman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Ferryman Dr, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Rare brand new 4 bedroom single story home with all appliances including washer and dryer. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with dining area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas saves on cooling bills. Separate living area off entry. Covered patio with a nice sized back yard and sprinkler system. This community is within 5 minutes of the Round Rock outlets, restaurants, hospitals yet away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Amenities include a nice community pool, park and playscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1505 Ferryman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Some of 1505 Ferryman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1505 Ferryman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1505 Ferryman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Yes, 1505 Ferryman Drive offers parking.
Yes, 1505 Ferryman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 1505 Ferryman Drive has a pool.
No, 1505 Ferryman Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 1505 Ferryman Drive has units with dishwashers.
