1505 Ferryman Drive

Rare brand new 4 bedroom single story home with all appliances including washer and dryer. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with dining area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas saves on cooling bills. Separate living area off entry. Covered patio with a nice sized back yard and sprinkler system. This community is within 5 minutes of the Round Rock outlets, restaurants, hospitals yet away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Amenities include a nice community pool, park and playscape.