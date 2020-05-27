Rent Calculator
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1411 Briar Hill
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1411 Briar Hill
1411 Briar Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available

Location
1411 Briar Hill Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Summercrest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1411 Briar Hill - 4/2.5 , 2-story, mason veneer, dining area & breakfast area, family room/den, living area
(RLNE1861841)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 Briar Hill have any available units?
1411 Briar Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 1411 Briar Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Briar Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Briar Hill pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Briar Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 1411 Briar Hill offer parking?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Briar Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Briar Hill have a pool?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Briar Hill have accessible units?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Briar Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Briar Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Briar Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
