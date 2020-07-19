All apartments in Georgetown
1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B

No Longer Available
Location

1401 Bergin Court, Georgetown, TX 78626
University Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom available in Georgetown - Great duplex that feels like a house! All 3 bedrooms are large and roomy. Corner unit, with backyard space and attached 2 car garage. Pets okay with approval, please inquire.

(RLNE3339031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have any available units?
1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B offers parking.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have a pool?
No, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Bergin Ct. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
