All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 139 Melissa CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
139 Melissa CT
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

139 Melissa CT

139 Melissa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

139 Melissa Court, Georgetown, TX 78628
Village of River Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 2BR 2BA home in an age-restricted neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautifully maintained with covered back porch. Interior features high ceilings, convenient floorplan, and indoor laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Melissa CT have any available units?
139 Melissa CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Melissa CT have?
Some of 139 Melissa CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Melissa CT currently offering any rent specials?
139 Melissa CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Melissa CT pet-friendly?
No, 139 Melissa CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 139 Melissa CT offer parking?
Yes, 139 Melissa CT offers parking.
Does 139 Melissa CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Melissa CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Melissa CT have a pool?
No, 139 Melissa CT does not have a pool.
Does 139 Melissa CT have accessible units?
No, 139 Melissa CT does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Melissa CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Melissa CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College