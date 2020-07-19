122 Meadowlark CIR

Great 3 bedroom home with 2 baths- fridge, washer/dryer included . wood floors in living areas - carpet only in bedrooms --Great storage building on property- covered back patio--walking distance to Cooper elementary and Forbes Middle School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
