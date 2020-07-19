All apartments in Georgetown
122 Meadowlark CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 Meadowlark CIR

122 Meadowlark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

122 Meadowlark Circle, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom home with 2 baths- fridge, washer/dryer included . wood floors in living areas - carpet only in bedrooms --Great storage building on property- covered back patio--walking distance to Cooper elementary and Forbes Middle School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Meadowlark CIR have any available units?
122 Meadowlark CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Meadowlark CIR have?
Some of 122 Meadowlark CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Meadowlark CIR currently offering any rent specials?
122 Meadowlark CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Meadowlark CIR pet-friendly?
No, 122 Meadowlark CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 122 Meadowlark CIR offer parking?
Yes, 122 Meadowlark CIR offers parking.
Does 122 Meadowlark CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Meadowlark CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Meadowlark CIR have a pool?
No, 122 Meadowlark CIR does not have a pool.
Does 122 Meadowlark CIR have accessible units?
No, 122 Meadowlark CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Meadowlark CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Meadowlark CIR has units with dishwashers.
