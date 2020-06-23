Rent Calculator
1214 Myrtle
1214 S Myrtle St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1214 S Myrtle St, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4655148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Myrtle have any available units?
1214 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Georgetown, TX
.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Georgetown Rent Report
.
Is 1214 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Myrtle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Myrtle pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Myrtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Georgetown
.
Does 1214 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
