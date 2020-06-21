All apartments in Georgetown
120 Vallecito Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

120 Vallecito Dr

120 Vallecito Drive · (512) 580-7913
Location

120 Vallecito Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2704 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs. Close to San Gabriel Park, which offers a skate park, football field, tennis court, recreation center, flower garden and soccer/softball fields.Highly desirable Georgetown Independent School District. Short drive to Dell, Scott & White University Medical Hospital and Seton Medical Center. Easy access to IH-35 and SH-130.

(RLNE5835902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Vallecito Dr have any available units?
120 Vallecito Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Vallecito Dr have?
Some of 120 Vallecito Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Vallecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
120 Vallecito Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Vallecito Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Vallecito Dr is pet friendly.
Does 120 Vallecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 120 Vallecito Dr does offer parking.
Does 120 Vallecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Vallecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Vallecito Dr have a pool?
No, 120 Vallecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 120 Vallecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 120 Vallecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Vallecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Vallecito Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
