120 Vallecito Dr

Amenities
4 bedroom w/master down. Private office off of entry. Kitchen open to living. Master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Large covered back porch. Large 2nd living upstairs. Close to San Gabriel Park, which offers a skate park, football field, tennis court, recreation center, flower garden and soccer/softball fields.Highly desirable Georgetown Independent School District. Short drive to Dell, Scott & White University Medical Hospital and Seton Medical Center. Easy access to IH-35 and SH-130.
(RLNE5835902)