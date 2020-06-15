All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

120 River Bend Drive

120 River Bend Drive · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 River Bend Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
River Bend Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. The conference of Georgetown at a price you can Afford!!! We also have a one, two, and three bedrooms available for Immediate Move In. MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 2 Weeks off if moved in by 8/31/17 Contact Nathan Thomas (Apartment Experts) for scheduled viewing 512-576-9232 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582046 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 River Bend Drive have any available units?
120 River Bend Drive has a unit available for $1,292 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 120 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 River Bend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 River Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 River Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
