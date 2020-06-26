All apartments in Georgetown
116 Canis St
116 Canis St

116 Canis St · No Longer Available
Location

116 Canis St, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Energy-Efficient Home in MorningStar New Home Community - Brand NEW 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Energy-Efficient Home in MorningStar New Home Community in Georgetown ~ Energy Star Appliances ~ Kitchen Center Island, Granite/Marble Counters ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Amenities Include BBQ Pit/Grill ~ Dog Park/Play Area ~ Swimming Pool with Lap Lanes ~ Fishing Pond ~ Large Playground ~ Sports Park coming 2020 ~ Hiking & Biking Nature Trails ~ 75+ acres of open space, community parks, greenbelt running throughout the interior of the community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Canis St have any available units?
116 Canis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Canis St have?
Some of 116 Canis St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Canis St currently offering any rent specials?
116 Canis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Canis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Canis St is pet friendly.
Does 116 Canis St offer parking?
Yes, 116 Canis St offers parking.
Does 116 Canis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Canis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Canis St have a pool?
Yes, 116 Canis St has a pool.
Does 116 Canis St have accessible units?
No, 116 Canis St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Canis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Canis St does not have units with dishwashers.
