All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 113 Whispering Wind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
113 Whispering Wind
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

113 Whispering Wind

113 Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

113 Whispering Wind Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
113 Whispering Wind Available 11/03/19 Welcome Home to 113 Whispering Wind Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available November 3rd! - This spacious Medina floor plan features:

- Centrally located in Sun City
- 1422 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Den
- Sun Room
- Carpet in living space, bedrooms and Den
- Tile flooring in kitchen, utility room and bathrooms
- Wood like flooring in entry, hallway and dining space
- White kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Double vanity and walk-in shower in master bath
- Large walk-in master closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered front patio
- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this property
- Owner will consider a pet (please reference information below)
- Less than a mile from the Legacy Activity Center located on Texas Drive
- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home

* Tenants are currently residing at this property. Viewings of this home are by appointment only. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee will apply ($25.00 per month) in addition to the base rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator, washer or dryer if Owner elects not to repair or replace.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1884515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Whispering Wind have any available units?
113 Whispering Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Whispering Wind have?
Some of 113 Whispering Wind's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Whispering Wind currently offering any rent specials?
113 Whispering Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Whispering Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Whispering Wind is pet friendly.
Does 113 Whispering Wind offer parking?
No, 113 Whispering Wind does not offer parking.
Does 113 Whispering Wind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Whispering Wind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Whispering Wind have a pool?
No, 113 Whispering Wind does not have a pool.
Does 113 Whispering Wind have accessible units?
No, 113 Whispering Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Whispering Wind have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Whispering Wind does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College