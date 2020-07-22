Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

113 Whispering Wind Available 11/03/19 Welcome Home to 113 Whispering Wind Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available November 3rd! - This spacious Medina floor plan features:



- Centrally located in Sun City

- 1422 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den

- Sun Room

- Carpet in living space, bedrooms and Den

- Tile flooring in kitchen, utility room and bathrooms

- Wood like flooring in entry, hallway and dining space

- White kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Double vanity and walk-in shower in master bath

- Large walk-in master closet

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Covered front patio

- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this property

- Owner will consider a pet (please reference information below)

- Less than a mile from the Legacy Activity Center located on Texas Drive

- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home



* Tenants are currently residing at this property. Viewings of this home are by appointment only. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee will apply ($25.00 per month) in addition to the base rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator, washer or dryer if Owner elects not to repair or replace.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



