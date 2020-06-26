109 Tanner CIR

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities game room

Highly desired Katy Crossing...welcome home to dramatic high ceilings & open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Spacious family room w/ tile, fireplace & lots of windows allow natural light. Kitchen offers plenty of work space & a dining area opens to the living room. Indulge in the your main floor master suite separate shower & garden tub. Second floor offers loft style game room or study, 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bath. You'll love the over-sized & private back yard! Walk to San Gabriel Park.