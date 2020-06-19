106 N. Austin Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Amenities



24-Hour Fitness Center



Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas



Off-Street Parking



Outdoor Kitchen



Poolside Veranda with Fireplace & Lounge Areas



Business Center



Conference Room



On-Site Courtesy Officer



Patio/Balcony



Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck



Clubhouse with Balcony



Curbside Trash Pickup



On-Site Maintenance



Pet Park



Resort-Style Spa, Steam Room, Sauna, & Lockers



Coffee & Hot Tea Bar



Garages Available for Rent - $150/Month



On-Site Management Team



Poolside Veranda with Firepit & Lounge Areas



Storage Units Available for Rent - $35



