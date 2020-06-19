All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

106 N. Austin Ave

106 North Austin Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 North Austin Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. 

___________________________________________________________

Amenities

24-Hour Fitness Center

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas

Off-Street Parking

Outdoor Kitchen

Poolside Veranda with Fireplace & Lounge Areas

Business Center

Conference Room

On-Site Courtesy Officer

Patio/Balcony

Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck

Clubhouse with Balcony

Curbside Trash Pickup

On-Site Maintenance

Pet Park

Resort-Style Spa, Steam Room, Sauna, & Lockers

Coffee & Hot Tea Bar

Garages Available for Rent - $150/Month

On-Site Management Team

Poolside Veranda with Firepit & Lounge Areas

Storage Units Available for Rent - $35

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N. Austin Ave have any available units?
106 N. Austin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 N. Austin Ave have?
Some of 106 N. Austin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 N. Austin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 N. Austin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N. Austin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 N. Austin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 106 N. Austin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 106 N. Austin Ave does offer parking.
Does 106 N. Austin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 N. Austin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N. Austin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 106 N. Austin Ave has a pool.
Does 106 N. Austin Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 106 N. Austin Ave has accessible units.
Does 106 N. Austin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 N. Austin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
