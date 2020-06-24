1057 Clove Hitch RD

Available now for short term Feb of 2020 only.1 Story Oversized Yard. Open concept. Kitchen as granite counters. Large Center Island. Tile floor in main traffic areas, carpet in bedrooms. ceiling fans and blinds . Fridge included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
