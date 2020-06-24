All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 1057 Clove Hitch RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1057 Clove Hitch RD
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:43 PM

1057 Clove Hitch RD

1057 Clove Hitch Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1057 Clove Hitch Dr, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now for short term Feb of 2020 only.1 Story Oversized Yard. Open concept. Kitchen as granite counters. Large Center Island. Tile floor in main traffic areas, carpet in bedrooms. ceiling fans and blinds . Fridge included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have any available units?
1057 Clove Hitch RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have?
Some of 1057 Clove Hitch RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Clove Hitch RD currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Clove Hitch RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Clove Hitch RD pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Clove Hitch RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Clove Hitch RD offers parking.
Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Clove Hitch RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have a pool?
No, 1057 Clove Hitch RD does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have accessible units?
No, 1057 Clove Hitch RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Clove Hitch RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Clove Hitch RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Hillstone at Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College