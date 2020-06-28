All apartments in Georgetown
1041 Shinnecock Hills DR
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

1041 Shinnecock Hills DR

1041 Shinnecock Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful large executive home backs green space in desirable golf course community of Berry Creek. Feels private! Recently painted - light & bright! Master suite with spacious bathroom and enormous walk-in closet. Tons of counter space in kitchen. Secondary bedrooms have private baths! Abundant living space: game room features bar w/fridge. Terrific MEDIA ROOM. Study w french doors. Wonderfully appointed w spiral staircase w wrought iron spindles, hardwood floors. Large lot!! Virtually stage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

