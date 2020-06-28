1041 Shinnecock Hills DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful large executive home backs green space in desirable golf course community of Berry Creek. Feels private! Recently painted - light & bright! Master suite with spacious bathroom and enormous walk-in closet. Tons of counter space in kitchen. Secondary bedrooms have private baths! Abundant living space: game room features bar w/fridge. Terrific MEDIA ROOM. Study w french doors. Wonderfully appointed w spiral staircase w wrought iron spindles, hardwood floors. Large lot!! Virtually stage