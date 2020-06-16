Nice duplex in awesome location in Georgetown! Ready for early April move in, no sooner. All designer tile throughout! Stainless refrigerator included!. Quiet cul-de-sac location with easy access to IH-35 or SH 130. Will go fast so apply ASAP!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have any available units?
1031 Trail Driver Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have?
Some of 1031 Trail Driver Cove's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Trail Driver Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Trail Driver Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Trail Driver Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Trail Driver Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Trail Driver Cove offers parking.
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Trail Driver Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have a pool?
No, 1031 Trail Driver Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have accessible units?
No, 1031 Trail Driver Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Trail Driver Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 Trail Driver Cove has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)