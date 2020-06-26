Amenities

102 Goodwater St. Available 05/02/20 Welcome Home to 102 Goodwater! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available May 2nd! - This cozy Medina floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 Months

- 1422 Square Feet

- Centrally located in Sun City

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Sun room with built in desk

- Screened back porch

- New wood like flooring in the main living area

- Tile in kitchen and restrooms

- New carpet in bedrooms

- New neutral paint color throughout

- Ceiling fans and light fixture in dining room will be replaced

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Gas stove

- Walk in shower and dual vanity in master bath

- Large walk-in closet in master

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Cabinets in laundry room provide extra storage

- Smoking not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home

- Owner will consider 1 small dog/cat (please reference information below)

- Located .8 miles from the Legacy Activity Center located on Texas Drive

- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home



* Viewings of this property are by appointment only due to Tenant residing at the home. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider one small dog/cat. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee will apply ($25.00 per month).



The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE2444885)