All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 102 Goodwater St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
102 Goodwater St.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

102 Goodwater St.

102 Goodwater Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

102 Goodwater Street, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
102 Goodwater St. Available 05/02/20 Welcome Home to 102 Goodwater! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available May 2nd! - This cozy Medina floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 Months
- 1422 Square Feet
- Centrally located in Sun City
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Sun room with built in desk
- Screened back porch
- New wood like flooring in the main living area
- Tile in kitchen and restrooms
- New carpet in bedrooms
- New neutral paint color throughout
- Ceiling fans and light fixture in dining room will be replaced
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Gas stove
- Walk in shower and dual vanity in master bath
- Large walk-in closet in master
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Cabinets in laundry room provide extra storage
- Smoking not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home
- Owner will consider 1 small dog/cat (please reference information below)
- Located .8 miles from the Legacy Activity Center located on Texas Drive
- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home

* Viewings of this property are by appointment only due to Tenant residing at the home. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider one small dog/cat. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee will apply ($25.00 per month).

The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE2444885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Goodwater St. have any available units?
102 Goodwater St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Goodwater St. have?
Some of 102 Goodwater St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Goodwater St. currently offering any rent specials?
102 Goodwater St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Goodwater St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Goodwater St. is pet friendly.
Does 102 Goodwater St. offer parking?
No, 102 Goodwater St. does not offer parking.
Does 102 Goodwater St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Goodwater St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Goodwater St. have a pool?
No, 102 Goodwater St. does not have a pool.
Does 102 Goodwater St. have accessible units?
No, 102 Goodwater St. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Goodwater St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Goodwater St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College