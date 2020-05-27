All apartments in Georgetown
1014 Kajon Cove
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1014 Kajon Cove

1014 Kajon Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Kajon Cv, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Kajon Cove have any available units?
1014 Kajon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Kajon Cove have?
Some of 1014 Kajon Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Kajon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Kajon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Kajon Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Kajon Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1014 Kajon Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Kajon Cove offers parking.
Does 1014 Kajon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Kajon Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Kajon Cove have a pool?
No, 1014 Kajon Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Kajon Cove have accessible units?
No, 1014 Kajon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Kajon Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Kajon Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

