Gatesville, TX
3524 Osage River Trail
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:38 PM

3524 Osage River Trail

3524 Osage Road · (207) 266-8302
Location

3524 Osage Road, Gatesville, TX 76528

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home FIRST TIME TO LEASE has 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms have upgraded carpets. Stunning home features open floor plan, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted Prosper ISD Neighborhood has 1 pools, park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA . Fridge is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

