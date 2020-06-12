3424 Osage River Trail

Amenities
Beautiful BRAND NEW 1 story home FIRST TIME TO LEASE has 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths with attached front entry 2 car garage.Nice office room. Upscale finish includes transitional island kitchen, granite countertop, oven, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware and many more. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower area and a bathtub. All bedrooms have upgraded carpets. Stunning home features open floor plan, spacious living area, private backyard and a gas outlet perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located in coveted Prosper ISD Neighborhood has 1 pools, park, walking trails and dog park. Close to 380, DNT, new PGA . Fridge is included.