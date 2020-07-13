All apartments in Garland
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
1004 Castleglen Dr · (972) 362-9355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1004 Castleglen Dr, Garland, TX 75043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-205 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Branch Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
When you choose Oaks Branch, home is where youll want to be. - Recently renovated and beautifully maintained, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes features landscaped grounds with expansive greenery. Several parks, and water recreation at Lake Ray Hubbard, are in close proximity. Located near popular dining and shopping destinationsincluding Bass Pro Shop and Walmartwith easy access to the DART transit center and Interstate 30.

We offer spacious two- and three-bedroom homes where youll find living rooms with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, fireplaces in select units, and options for attached carports/garages. All units come equipped with washer and dryer connections; and open kitchens complete with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinet space.

Parents take note! Garland ISD offers a unique School Choice Program, which allows families to pick the schools they want from within the district.

(RLNE1831293)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms) $350 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have any available units?
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have?
Some of Oaks Branch Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Branch Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks Branch Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks Branch Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
