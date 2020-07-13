Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

When you choose Oaks Branch, home is where youll want to be. - Recently renovated and beautifully maintained, Oaks Branch Apartment Homes features landscaped grounds with expansive greenery. Several parks, and water recreation at Lake Ray Hubbard, are in close proximity. Located near popular dining and shopping destinationsincluding Bass Pro Shop and Walmartwith easy access to the DART transit center and Interstate 30.



We offer spacious two- and three-bedroom homes where youll find living rooms with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, fireplaces in select units, and options for attached carports/garages. All units come equipped with washer and dryer connections; and open kitchens complete with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and lots of cabinet space.



Parents take note! Garland ISD offers a unique School Choice Program, which allows families to pick the schools they want from within the district.



(RLNE1831293)