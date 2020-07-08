Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard game room guest parking guest suite package receiving trash valet

Units are move-in ready 2 weeks after lease date. Please call for more details!



Welcome to Montclair Estates, a unique independent living community that provides affordable and comfortable apartment homes. Nestled in a quiet and serene neighborhood, we offer a variety of floor plans ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments designed to fit your lifestyle needs.



We have everything you need to feel at home. Offering a wide variety of amenities, residents can relax with friends by the resort-style pool, lounge in the games room, exercise in the fitness room, participate in our complimentary social activities or take trips on the community shuttle bus. We offer a customized optional catered meal menu for the residents to choose from and housekeeping services, the choice is yours.



Call us today to schedule a tour of our apartment homes. Your new home awaits you at Montclair Estates.