Montclair Estates

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: None
Deposit: $100- studio or small 1 bedroom $200 large 1 bedroom $300 two bedroom 2 bathroom
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: 25lb weight limit
Parking Details: Covered or Uncovered.
Storage Details: Storage closet off every patio area