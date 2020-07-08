All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
Montclair Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Montclair Estates

801 La Prada Dr · (972) 402-6904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 La Prada Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 351 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montclair Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
guest parking
guest suite
package receiving
trash valet
Units are move-in ready 2 weeks after lease date. Please call for more details!

Welcome to Montclair Estates, a unique independent living community that provides affordable and comfortable apartment homes. Nestled in a quiet and serene neighborhood, we offer a variety of floor plans ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments designed to fit your lifestyle needs.

We have everything you need to feel at home. Offering a wide variety of amenities, residents can relax with friends by the resort-style pool, lounge in the games room, exercise in the fitness room, participate in our complimentary social activities or take trips on the community shuttle bus. We offer a customized optional catered meal menu for the residents to choose from and housekeeping services, the choice is yours.

Call us today to schedule a tour of our apartment homes. Your new home awaits you at Montclair Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: None
Deposit: $100- studio or small 1 bedroom $200 large 1 bedroom $300 two bedroom 2 bathroom
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: 25lb weight limit
Parking Details: Covered or Uncovered.
Storage Details: Storage closet off every patio area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montclair Estates have any available units?
Montclair Estates has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Montclair Estates have?
Some of Montclair Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montclair Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Montclair Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montclair Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Montclair Estates is pet friendly.
Does Montclair Estates offer parking?
Yes, Montclair Estates offers parking.
Does Montclair Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montclair Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montclair Estates have a pool?
Yes, Montclair Estates has a pool.
Does Montclair Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Montclair Estates has accessible units.
Does Montclair Estates have units with dishwashers?
No, Montclair Estates does not have units with dishwashers.
