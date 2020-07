Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park doorman gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center courtyard hot tub internet cafe package receiving

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes blends style and comfort together in our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Garland, Texas. Interiors feature hardwood style floors, spacious living rooms, premium appliances and custom cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community boasts numerous amenities like a well-equipped fitness center, dog park, modern resident lounge and two swimming pools. Our location provides easy access to nearby schools, the President George Bush Turnpike and many local parks. Stop in for your personal tour today to reserve your new apartment home!