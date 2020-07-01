All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Fox Bend Apartments

2156 Cranford Drive ·
Location

2156 Cranford Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 · Avail. Aug 15

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 823 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Bend Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools. Discover all the fun and excitement our area has to offer with entertainment and fine dining just minutes away. Our prime location provides a winning combination of beautiful surroundings and quality nightlife.

Our uniquely designed two bedroom floor plans offer the amenities that you deserve. Each of our homes is equipped with all-electric kitchens with dishwasher and pantry, mini and vertical blinds, carpeting, ceiling fans, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Add a personal balcony or patio and a wood burning fireplace and you have what you need to experience exceptional apartment living.

From the moment you arrive you will feel like you’ve come home. Our superior community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clothes care center, professional and friendly on-site management, and a shimmering swimming pool. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent, prompt service when you need it. Call to schedule a tour and see for yourself why Fox Bend Apartments is the best place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application
Deposit: $250 deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Bend Apartments have any available units?
Fox Bend Apartments has 3 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Bend Apartments have?
Some of Fox Bend Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Bend Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Bend Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Bend Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Fox Bend Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does Fox Bend Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fox Bend Apartments offers parking.
Does Fox Bend Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Bend Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Bend Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fox Bend Apartments has a pool.
Does Fox Bend Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fox Bend Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Bend Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Bend Apartments has units with dishwashers.
