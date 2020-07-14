All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Fox Bend

2156 Cranford Dr ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2156 Cranford Dr, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-34 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 26-13 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 10-15 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Bend.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS
Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools. Discover all the fun and excitement our area has to offer with entertainment and fine dining just minutes away. Our prime location provides a winning combination of beautiful surroundings and quality nightlife.

Our uniquely designed two bedroom floor plans offer the amenities that you deserve. Each of our homes is equipped with all-electric kitchens with dishwasher and pantry, mini and vertical blinds, carpeting, ceiling fans, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Add a personal balcony or patio and a wood burning fireplace and you have what you need to experience exceptional apartment living.

From the moment you arrive you will feel like you’ve come home. Our superior community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clothes care center, professional and friendly on-site management, and a shimmering swimming pool. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent, prompt service when you need it. Call to schedule a tour and see for yourself why Fox Bend Apartments is the best place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Bend have any available units?
Fox Bend has 5 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Bend have?
Some of Fox Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Bend pet-friendly?
No, Fox Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does Fox Bend offer parking?
Yes, Fox Bend offers parking.
Does Fox Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Bend have a pool?
Yes, Fox Bend has a pool.
Does Fox Bend have accessible units?
No, Fox Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Bend has units with dishwashers.
