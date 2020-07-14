Amenities

WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS

Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools. Discover all the fun and excitement our area has to offer with entertainment and fine dining just minutes away. Our prime location provides a winning combination of beautiful surroundings and quality nightlife.



Our uniquely designed two bedroom floor plans offer the amenities that you deserve. Each of our homes is equipped with all-electric kitchens with dishwasher and pantry, mini and vertical blinds, carpeting, ceiling fans, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Add a personal balcony or patio and a wood burning fireplace and you have what you need to experience exceptional apartment living.



From the moment you arrive you will feel like you’ve come home. Our superior community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clothes care center, professional and friendly on-site management, and a shimmering swimming pool. Our team is dedicated to providing excellent, prompt service when you need it. Call to schedule a tour and see for yourself why Fox Bend Apartments is the best place to call home.