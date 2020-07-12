All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

El Castillo

1233 Castle Dr · (833) 865-4486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 Castle Dr, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D201 · Avail. Aug 5

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C204 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit E203 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit F202 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 853 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A202 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Castillo.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to El Castillo Apartments! Our community offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments featuring spacious living areas and vinyl plank flooring, with beautiful carpet in our bedroom areas, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel and black appliances, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, you will be able to view our wonderful landscape from your private patio and balcony. Enjoy the wonderful two-toned paint with the light coming in through your 2 inch wood blinds.

Our wonderful community offers amenities including our new outdoor seating area with new grills, our children’s play area that has been upgraded. Dog lovers will enjoy spending time with their furry friend at our wonderful gated off-lease dog park. We have our indoor laundry facilities with New Top-of-the-Line Equipment that is located right near our business center what we offer convenience with our outstanding staff who is ready to help you throughout the leasing process and resident life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150, $250, $350
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions will apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does El Castillo have any available units?
El Castillo has 5 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does El Castillo have?
Some of El Castillo's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Castillo currently offering any rent specials?
El Castillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is El Castillo pet-friendly?
Yes, El Castillo is pet friendly.
Does El Castillo offer parking?
No, El Castillo does not offer parking.
Does El Castillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Castillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Castillo have a pool?
No, El Castillo does not have a pool.
Does El Castillo have accessible units?
No, El Castillo does not have accessible units.
Does El Castillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Castillo has units with dishwashers.
