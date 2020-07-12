Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park on-site laundry playground bbq/grill cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to El Castillo Apartments! Our community offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments featuring spacious living areas and vinyl plank flooring, with beautiful carpet in our bedroom areas, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel and black appliances, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, you will be able to view our wonderful landscape from your private patio and balcony. Enjoy the wonderful two-toned paint with the light coming in through your 2 inch wood blinds.



Our wonderful community offers amenities including our new outdoor seating area with new grills, our children’s play area that has been upgraded. Dog lovers will enjoy spending time with their furry friend at our wonderful gated off-lease dog park. We have our indoor laundry facilities with New Top-of-the-Line Equipment that is located right near our business center what we offer convenience with our outstanding staff who is ready to help you throughout the leasing process and resident life.