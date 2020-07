Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking online portal

Enjoy modern and timeless living at Carriage Homes on the Lake in Garland, TX, a gated pet-friendly townhome community in North Garland with pristine water views and a connected community atmosphere. Carriage Homes feature spacious one and two bedroom split level townhomes with attached garages and a first class lifestyle. Just minutes to George Bush Toll Road, the Richardson Telecom area and Firewheel Town Center, getting where you need to be is hassle free. Come home to Carriage Homes on the Lake and finally live without compromise.



Choose Carriage Homes on the Lake in Garland, TX and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to Carriage Homes when you come tour our community today!