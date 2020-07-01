All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:12 AM

950 Green Pond Drive

950 Green Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

950 Green Pond Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in North Garland. Convenient location located close to major employers and 190 tollway. Good layout with open floor plan. One bedroom with a full bath down. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms up. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Green Pond Drive have any available units?
950 Green Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Green Pond Drive have?
Some of 950 Green Pond Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Green Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 Green Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Green Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 950 Green Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 950 Green Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 950 Green Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 950 Green Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Green Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Green Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 950 Green Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 950 Green Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 950 Green Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Green Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Green Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

