Beautiful home located in North Garland. Convenient location located close to major employers and 190 tollway. Good layout with open floor plan. One bedroom with a full bath down. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms up. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 950 Green Pond Drive have any available units?
950 Green Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Green Pond Drive have?
Some of 950 Green Pond Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Green Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 Green Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.